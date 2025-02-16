Scott McMillan Buys 70,000 Shares of Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ) Stock

Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ – Get Free Report) insider Scott McMillan purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.60 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$181,650.00 ($115,700.64).
Alliance Aviation Services Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.72.
About Alliance Aviation Services
