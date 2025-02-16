Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 25.28 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.34). Science in Sport shares last traded at GBX 26.27 ($0.33), with a volume of 1,817 shares changing hands.
Science in Sport Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.53.
Science in Sport Company Profile
Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Science in Sport
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Science in Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science in Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.