Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 25.28 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.34). Science in Sport shares last traded at GBX 26.27 ($0.33), with a volume of 1,817 shares changing hands.

Science in Sport Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.53.

Science in Sport Company Profile

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

