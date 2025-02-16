Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Schweiter Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SCWTF opened at $585.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $585.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $585.00. Schweiter Technologies has a 1 year low of $585.00 and a 1 year high of $585.00.
Schweiter Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schweiter Technologies
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Schweiter Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweiter Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.