Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Schweiter Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SCWTF opened at $585.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $585.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $585.00. Schweiter Technologies has a 1 year low of $585.00 and a 1 year high of $585.00.

Get Schweiter Technologies alerts:

Schweiter Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Schweiter Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells composite materials and solutions in lightweight construction in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company provides extruded and cast plastic, lightweight panels, aluminum composite panels, core materials based on balsa wood, and PET foam.

Receive News & Ratings for Schweiter Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweiter Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.