Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 171.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,446 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,961,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,237,000 after buying an additional 21,215,739 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,773 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,456,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,597 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,796,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,197 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,724,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,770 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

