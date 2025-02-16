Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 302.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 360,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,031 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,532,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,247 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 421,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 330,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

