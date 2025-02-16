Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 393.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,883 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,583,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,337,456 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,391,000 after acquiring an additional 29,430,979 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,620,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,375 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,128,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,609,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,433 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

