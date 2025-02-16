Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 553,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,457 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.9% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $18,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,842.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 562.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDF stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

