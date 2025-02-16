Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Short Interest Update

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the January 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 180.0 days.

Schibsted ASA Price Performance

Shares of Schibsted ASA stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $26.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

