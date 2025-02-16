Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Short Interest Update

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the January 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 180.0 days.
Schibsted ASA Price Performance
Shares of Schibsted ASA stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $26.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62.
About Schibsted ASA
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schibsted ASA
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.