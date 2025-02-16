Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €16.01 ($16.85) and traded as high as €19.07 ($20.07). Salzgitter shares last traded at €18.88 ($19.87), with a volume of 95,144 shares trading hands.

Salzgitter Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.01. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

