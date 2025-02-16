Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the January 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 931,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Safety Shot Trading Up 2.6 %

Safety Shot stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. 922,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,714. Safety Shot has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88.

Get Safety Shot alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safety Shot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Safety Shot by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safety Shot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Safety Shot in the third quarter worth about $27,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Safety Shot by 40.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safety Shot by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 38,258 shares during the period. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safety Shot Company Profile

Safety Shot, Inc, a wellness and functional beverage company, researches and develops over-the-counter products and intellectual property. The company offers Safety Shot Beverage, an over-the-counter drink that lowers blood alcohol content. It also develops Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women’s sexual wellness; and NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Shot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Shot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.