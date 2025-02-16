RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.03 and traded as low as $29.67. RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 42,438 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.96.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.
