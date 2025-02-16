RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $122.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.65. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $88.90 and a 52 week high of $132.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Citigroup upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.