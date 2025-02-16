Roxbury Financial LLC Takes $45,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 111,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 29,759 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

CWB opened at $81.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.50. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $69.45 and a 1 year high of $82.24.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

