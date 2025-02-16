Roxbury Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV)

Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 110,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 314,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVLV opened at $69.79 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.90.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

