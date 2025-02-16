Roxbury Financial LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 211,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,590,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $183.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $158.90 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.