Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 1,209 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.70.
Target Stock Down 0.6 %
TGT opened at $127.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.21.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.
Target Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
