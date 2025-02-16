Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 1,209 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.70.

Target Stock Down 0.6 %

TGT opened at $127.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.21.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.