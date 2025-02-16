Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Reduces Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,070,000 after buying an additional 34,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 876.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $366.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $391.37 and its 200 day moving average is $320.44. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $480.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

