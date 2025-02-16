Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 0.5 %
RMCF stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 48.18%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.