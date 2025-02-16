Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 0.5 %

RMCF stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 48.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CacheTech Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 32.3% during the third quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

