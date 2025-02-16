Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading Down 14.5% – Here’s What Happened

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 125,745,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 52,680,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of £3.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.
Rockfire Resources Company Profile
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rockfire Resources
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.