Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Down 13% – Time to Sell?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) shares were down 13% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 758,729,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 947% from the average daily volume of 72,461,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Trading Down 13.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.14. The company has a market cap of £3.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

