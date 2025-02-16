Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Short Interest Up 29.1% in January

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,506,700 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the January 15th total of 1,167,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 264.3 days.
Roche Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Roche stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $326.74. 183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $233.12 and a fifty-two week high of $340.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.85.
About Roche
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Roche
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.