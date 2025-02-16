Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Short Interest Up 29.1% in January

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,506,700 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the January 15th total of 1,167,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 264.3 days.

Roche Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Roche stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $326.74. 183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $233.12 and a fifty-two week high of $340.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.85.

Get Roche alerts:

About Roche

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.