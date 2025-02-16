Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 401,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,757 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cencora were worth $90,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Cencora by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.90.

Cencora Stock Down 0.6 %

COR stock opened at $243.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.42. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $262.26.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,648.88. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total transaction of $5,208,619.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 306,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,283,064.32. This trade represents a 6.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,912 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

