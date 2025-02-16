Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,586 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 466,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in GE Vernova were worth $153,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $453.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Marathon Capitl upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.13.

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.8 %

GEV stock opened at $367.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.64.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

