Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 463,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $85,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total transaction of $560,552.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,767.32. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total transaction of $9,349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,263,808.16. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.34.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $214.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.90. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

