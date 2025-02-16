Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,815 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $142,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 184,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 60,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 10.6% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 82.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $123.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.10.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

