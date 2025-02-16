Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Trading 1.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.95. 3,298,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 8,448,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Rezolve AI in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Rezolve AI in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolve AI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

Get Rezolve AI alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RZLV

Rezolve AI Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Rezolve AI

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,650,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI during the third quarter worth about $881,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Rezolve AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rezolve Ai Ltd. operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolve AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolve AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.