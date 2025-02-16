Reviewing Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Jaguar Mining”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeport-McMoRan $25.46 billion 2.23 $1.89 billion $1.29 30.59 Jaguar Mining $97.23 million 1.47 -$150,000.00 $0.50 3.94

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than Jaguar Mining. Jaguar Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeport-McMoRan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeport-McMoRan 0 8 6 1 2.53 Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Freeport-McMoRan and Jaguar Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus price target of $51.46, indicating a potential upside of 30.44%. Given Freeport-McMoRan’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Freeport-McMoRan is more favorable than Jaguar Mining.

Risk and Volatility

Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Freeport-McMoRan pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Jaguar Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Freeport-McMoRan pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jaguar Mining pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeport-McMoRan 7.42% 7.50% 3.92% Jaguar Mining 28.17% 26.75% 17.80%

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Jaguar Mining on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

