Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Super Micro Computer stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 13.3 %

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.16.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Cfra raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Super Micro Computer

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.