Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Deckers Outdoor stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $155.01 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $131.39 and a 52 week high of $223.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total transaction of $3,155,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at $11,155,169.76. This trade represents a 22.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,973,845.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,015,478.44. The trade was a 5.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,956 shares of company stock valued at $10,387,731 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

