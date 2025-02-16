Relx (NYSE:RELX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average is $47.15. Relx has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Relx by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Relx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Relx by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 0.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 30,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

