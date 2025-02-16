Reitar Logtech Holdings Ltd’s (NASDAQ:RITR) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on February 19th

Reitar Logtech’s (NASDAQ:RITR – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, February 19th. Reitar Logtech had issued 2,125,000 shares in its IPO on August 23rd. The total size of the offering was $8,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Reitar Logtech Stock Down 5.3 %

RITR stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69. Reitar Logtech has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $8.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reitar Logtech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reitar Logtech stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reitar Logtech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:RITR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Reitar Logtech Company Profile

Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides construction management and engineering design services. It operates in two segments, Asset Management and Professional Consultancy Services; and Construction Management and Engineering Design Services. The company provides construction management and engineering design services for cold storage facilities, automated warehouses, renovated offices, and tailor-made electrical systems.

Featured Stories

