Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Reabold Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 12,018,499 shares trading hands.

Reabold Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 45.39, a quick ratio of 34.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Reabold Resources Company Profile

Reabold Resources plc is an investing company investing in the exploration and production (“E&P”) sector. The Company’s investing policy is to acquire direct and indirect interests in exploration and producing projects and assets in the natural resources sector, and consideration is currently given to investment opportunities anywhere in the world.

As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.

Reabold’s long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company.

