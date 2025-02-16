Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Announces Dividend of $0.25

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Rand Worldwide Stock Up 1.4 %

Rand Worldwide stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Rand Worldwide has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86.

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Rand Worldwide had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 122.04%.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

