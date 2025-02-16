Quantum Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. FMR LLC boosted its position in Corning by 52.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,723,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after buying an additional 1,285,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,983,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,534,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,718 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,955 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Corning by 4,306.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,050,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,626 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 14,556.8% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 881,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,778,000 after purchasing an additional 875,008 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,213. The trade was a 42.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,085 shares of company stock worth $2,345,436 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

GLW opened at $52.58 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

