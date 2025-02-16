Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,263 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 412,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 290,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,493,100. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

