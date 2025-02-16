Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 695 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,301,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in CSX by 318.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,270,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,946,000 after buying an additional 2,489,329 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in CSX by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,612,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,112,000 after buying an additional 1,447,651 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in CSX by 616.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,114,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,966,000 after buying an additional 958,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,656,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,404,000 after purchasing an additional 857,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.16.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

