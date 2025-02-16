Q2’s (QTWO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $100.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QTWO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Q2 from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

Shares of QTWO opened at $91.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -95.06 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.27 and a 200-day moving average of $88.43. Q2 has a one year low of $41.23 and a one year high of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Q2 will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 548 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $57,512.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,392.95. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 10,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $1,109,747.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 337,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,931,968.06. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,035 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth about $590,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Q2 by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,668,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 32.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Q2 by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 111,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 42,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

