Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Down 36.0% in January

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the January 15th total of 147,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PIM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,479. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 317.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 266,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 52,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.