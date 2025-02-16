Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Down 36.0% in January

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the January 15th total of 147,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of NYSE:PIM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,479. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
