Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (CVE:PE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.29 and traded as low as C$0.23. Pure Energy Minerals shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 17,500 shares traded.
Pure Energy Minerals Stock Down 6.1 %
The stock has a market cap of C$7.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29.
Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile
Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.
