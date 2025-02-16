Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Shares Down 18.5% – What’s Next?

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Free Report) was down 18.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 244,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 89,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Prosper Gold Stock Down 18.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11.
About Prosper Gold
Prosper Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's flagship project is Golden Sidewalk project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario.
