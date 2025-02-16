Promising Restaurant Stocks To Research – February 13th

Alibaba Group, Uber Technologies, Coca-Cola, Berkshire Hathaway, and Booking are the five Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that operate restaurants or food service establishments. Investors can trade these stocks on the stock market, and their performance is influenced by factors such as consumer spending habits, industry trends, and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.96. 26,298,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,081,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.50. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company has a market capitalization of $282.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.83. 11,148,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,483,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.41. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $168.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.38. 12,583,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,328,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.33. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $298.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $5.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $477.09. 1,252,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,811,770. The business has a 50-day moving average of $460.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.29. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $393.55 and a twelve month high of $491.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $12.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5,006.02. The company had a trading volume of 101,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,556. The company has a market capitalization of $165.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Booking has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,930.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,487.36.

