Promising Outdoor Stocks To Watch Now – February 13th

Walmart, CRH, and Affirm are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Outdoor stocks refer to investments in companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue or operations from outdoor-related activities, such as outdoor recreation, equipment, apparel, and leisure industries. These stocks may include companies involved in camping, hiking, fishing, hunting, and other outdoor pursuits.” These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.55. 4,940,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,690,993. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $104.36. The firm has a market cap of $839.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.95.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.84. 3,982,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $106.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.42.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of AFRM stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,270,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,729,708. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.37. Affirm has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.07 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.60.

