Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the January 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.66. The company had a trading volume of 28,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average of $52.17. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $45.88 and a 52-week high of $57.24.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.
Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF
About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF
The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.