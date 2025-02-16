Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the January 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.66. The company had a trading volume of 28,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average of $52.17. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $45.88 and a 52-week high of $57.24.

Get Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.