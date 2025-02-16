Principal Securities Inc. Sells 797,669 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Principal Securities Inc. cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797,669 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Principal Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $47,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 8.9 %

IEFA opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.