Principal Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $560.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $549.88 and its 200 day moving average is $533.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.60 and a one year high of $561.86.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

