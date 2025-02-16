Principal Securities Inc. Has $22.30 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $22,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $538.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $522.38 and its 200-day moving average is $497.86. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

