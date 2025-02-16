Principal Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 918.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,413 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Principal Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $30,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 83.7% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000.

Shares of XMMO opened at $128.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $100.42 and a 52 week high of $137.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.95.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

