Principal Securities Inc. Buys 9,527 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $9,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $428,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 208,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 194,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,965 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $165.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.93 and a 200-day moving average of $154.90. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $124.32 and a 1-year high of $166.83.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

