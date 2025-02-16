PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Declares Dividend of $0.63

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

PriceSmart has increased its dividend by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years. PriceSmart has a payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PriceSmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $91.14 on Friday. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $77.51 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 12.29%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PriceSmart will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $50,183.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,008 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,903.36. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,545. The trade was a 9.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,402. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

See Also

