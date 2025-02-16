PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the January 15th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PreveCeutical Medical Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PRVCF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,093. PreveCeutical Medical has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, engages in the development of options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. Its pipeline products include Cannabinoid Sol-Gel Delivery, a cannabinoid-based nose-to-brain delivery system that provides relief from various indications, including pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; Non-Addictive Analgesic for pain management; BSV Peptide Program that targets cancer progression; and Dual Gene Therapy for type 2 diabetes and obesity.

