PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the January 15th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
PreveCeutical Medical Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PRVCF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,093. PreveCeutical Medical has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.
PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PreveCeutical Medical
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Stock Average Calculator
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for PreveCeutical Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PreveCeutical Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.